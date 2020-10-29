Food Processing Solutions Market 2020 Precise Outlook - Marel, Tetra Laval, JBT Corporation, Buhler Group, Meyn, GEA Group, SPX Flow, Krones, Middleby Corp, Bucher

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Food Processing Solutions Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Food Processing Solutions Market: Marel, Tetra Laval, JBT Corporation, Buhler Group, Meyn, GEA Group, SPX Flow, Krones, Middleby Corp, Bucher Industries AG



JBT Corporation unveils single tank processing solution



27 July 2020: JBT Corporation has introduced ReadyGo Liquifusion Tanks, which combine a range of food and beverage processing operations in a single system. Available in six standard volumes, the new solution can reportedly be customised to handle a broad range of products, such as flours, condiments, juices, purees and cheese.



ReadyGo Liquifusion Tanks bring together blending, dispersion, emulsification, heating and cooling functions and are aimed at manufacturers looking to simplify their processing operations.



"When a process professional starts to consider purchasing new equipment, a whole array of questions and issues come to mind," said Dan Wolff, technical sales manager for sales, engineering and estimating at JBT's A&B Process Systems.



Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider



September 04, 2020: Marel is pleased to announce an agreement to acquire German food cutting technology provider TREIF Maschinenbau GmbH ("TREIF"). The two companies have a great strategic and cultural fit with complementary product portfolios and geographic presence, creating a strong platform to enhance further growth.



TREIF, a family-owned business headquartered in Oberlahr, Germany is at the forefront in solutions and services focused on portioning, dicing, slicing and cutting of food. The company was founded in 1948, focusing on cutting solutions for the meat industry, which continues to be its largest segment. With annual revenues of over EUR 80 million, and around 13 million in EBITDA, TREIF has an impressive track record of continuous product innovation and steady growth with 500 employees in facilities in Europe, US, and China. Its long-standing customer base is diversified, ranging from specialist retailers to blue-chip international food processors.



Key Market Trends



The Global Food Processing Solutions Market was valued at USD 58,250.45 million in the year 2019. The food processing industry is characterized by intense competition, with the most reliable firms performing well by focusing on efficiency in terms of fast processing and distribution. The rapid growth of population in the developing countries like China and India are responsible for ready-to-eat food options that fit the urban life style, which is augmenting the global food processing solutions market value.



Among the Product segment in the Food Processing Solutions market, Meat, Poultry and sea food holds the majority share. This is mainly due to several factors like rising awareness about animal protein rich diet and growing demand for processed and convenience goods. Moreover, automated technology in poultry processing also complements the growth of the processed poultry and meat market. Additionally, concern about health and changing lifestyle of people are also key factors for the increased demand in the processed poultry and meat market.



The largest market share of APAC region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from the major global food processors; and burgeoning food and beverages industry, primarily due to the increasing urbanization, huge base of population, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income.



Influence Of The Food Processing Solutions Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Food Processing Solutions market.



- Food Processing Solutions market recent innovations and major events.



-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Food Processing Solutions market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Food Processing Solutions market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Food Processing Solutions market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Food Processing Solutions market.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Food Processing Solutions Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



