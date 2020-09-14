Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Food Purifier' Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are KENT RO Systems Ltd. (India),TTK Prestige Limited (India),Crusaders Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India), K&N ENGINEERS LTD (Greece),Lifeguard. (India) ,Paragon Mobility Rehab LLP. (India),Guangzhou Xijiya Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (China),KLAIRON TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. . (India), R. K. Transonic Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (India), EPS Exim (India)



Food purifiers are the electronic devices used to remove toxins from the food. These purifiers are used to clean toxins such as pesticides, insecticides, & other harmful chemicals from the vegetables, fruits, meat, seafood, and other food products. These purifier also adds oxygen & nutrients to the food, which are beneficial for consumers. The usage of food purifier is growing due to the increasing levels of air & water pollution coupled with use of pesticides in food production. With increasing health-conscious in terms of the purity of their food among people, the demand for food purifiers is growing. Rinsing vegetables and fruits with tap water is not enough to remove the traces of chemicals, thereby exposing people heath to adverse effects. These purifiers use powerful ozone technology to sterilize the fruits & vegetables making them fit for consumption.



Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Single-Purpose Food Purifier, Multi-Purpose Food Purifier), Application (Household Use, Commercial Use), Deployment Mode (Wall Mounted, Counter Top), Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Hypermarkets and Retail Chains, E - commerce, Others)



Market Trends

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Rise in the Standard Of Living



Market Drivers: Growing Air and Water Pollution Coupled With the Use of Pesticides in Food Production

Increasing Health-Conscious in Terms of the Purity of Their Food among People

Increasing Importance of Health Standards & Safety Measures in Developed Countries



Restraints: High Cost of Food Purifier



