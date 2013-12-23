Food Quality Scientist Shares TraceGains Audit Story to Win Contest

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Jennie Helwig, Quality Scientist at MOM Brands was announced as a winner of the TraceGains’ food manufacturers and processors food audit contest. Food audits are serious business, but they are not without their mishaps.



TraceGains recognized the top audit submissions with a Kindle Fire HDX 7” tablet.



Helwig spent almost five years as a Food Safety Inspector for the State of Wisconsin. She audited large dairy plants, food processors, warehouses, grocery stores, and dairy farms. Helwig visited a rural dairy farm for what she expected to be a routine inspection. The only violation was that there was some standing water on the milk-house floor that needed to be fixed right away. However, before she could finish explaining the one violation to the farmer, one of the children, about 8 years old, broke away from the group and headed for the inspector. The food safety inspector was standing in front of the door, so she shuffled to the side, expecting the child to leave.



Helwig was horrified, “Instead of leaving, the child planted both of his hands on each of my breasts and squeezed about four times. I was so taken aback; I couldn't defend myself, step away, or say anything. The farmer grabbed the kid’s arm and pulled him back from me. Needless to say, the audit ended on an interesting note.”



All Quality Assurance professionals regardless of vertical or sector specificity are invited to respond to this important industry survey at http://bit.ly/2014FSQASurvey. All participants will receive an advance copy of the survey results, when providing an email address; the survey is strictly confidential and anonymous.



TraceGains’ mission is to promote quality and safety within the food supply chain by offering a cloud-based, automated solution to mitigate risk, improve quality, and empower 365 Audit Ready companies. Food Safety News provides much-needed coverage of topics important to the core audience of government agency personnel and food industry leaders.



About TraceGains

TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) provides food and beverage manufacturers and distributors with a web-based, full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution that automates and streamlines processes to convert static documents into actionable data. With a network of more than 5,000 supplier members and more than 250 deployment sites, TraceGains offers an ever-expanding database of suppliers, purchased items, and documents that companies can leverage to improve product quality, accelerate product development, and meet regulatory and audit pressures. TraceGains not only digitizes all incoming documents, making them easily searchable, but also extracts critical data and analyzes them against customer-specific business and compliance rules, alerting stakeholders to any non-compliance. TraceGains’ automated solution assures companies that documentation is up to date, organized, and searchable, making companies 365 Audit Ready. TraceGains’ customers boast a four to six month return on their investment. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400