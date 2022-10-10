NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Food Retail Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Food Retail market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (United States), Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (United States), AEON CO., LTD. (Japan), The Kroger Company (United States), Carrefour SA (France), Seven & I Holdings Co. (Japan), Auchan (France), Metro AG. (Germany), Bharti Enterprises (India), Future Retail Limited (India), Ahold Delhaize (Netherlands).



Definition:

Food and Non-food retailing in the last decade has emerged as one of the sunrise industries globally. Nowadays, the consumer armed with credit cards, higher-income exposure to the shopping culture of the west and a desire to improve his standard of living. Expanding retail outlets, growing incomes, and changing consumer preferences in developing countries call for an examination of determinants of consumer retail food and non-food outlet choice. This is projected the growth of the food and non-food retail market in the forecast period.



Market Trends:

Increasing Online Retail Shopping

Rising Demand for High Quality Food Packaging



Market Drivers:

Increasing Customer Preference towards Private Label Brands

Growing Consumer Spending On Food Items

Increasing Supermarket Shopping Culture



Market Opportunities:

Investment in Infrastructure by Government in Developing Countries

Entry of Food Processing Companies in Emerging Economies



The Global Food Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Unpackaged Food, Packaged Food, Drinks, Tobacco, Household Products), Application (Grocery Stores, Convenient Stores, Supercenters, Warehouse Clubs, Independent Retailers, Specialty Stores (Health Food Stores, Online)), Packaging (Boxes, Cans, Cellophane Wrapping, Cylindrical Cardboard)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Food Retail market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Food Retail

-To showcase the development of the Food Retail market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Food Retail market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Food Retail

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Food Retail market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



