Food Rules for the Right Diet: The Simple Guide for a Healthy Life, Speedy Publishing's New Health, Fitness & Dieting Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Jason Craig comes a great book published under the imprint Weight A Bit.



Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life ?is a text that is focused on assisting the reader to learn the best way to lose weight effectively and to keep it off. It also helps the reader to learn what it takes to keep the body functioning effectively. The author highlights all those tasty foods that are simply bad for the body and then explains how an individual can make the change to a healthier diet. In the long ruin the reader will learn that the solution to the problem is learning how to modify the diet. It is not only about eating the right foods but also about eating the right portions of each. The weight will not disappear magically and the body will not be restored to health without some effort and be advised that the path to a healthier you is much harder than the path to an unhealthy one so be prepared to be fully dedicated to the process.



About Jason Craig

Jason Craig knows that quite a number of persons are on the search for the best solution to not only lose weight but to get the body back into a healthy balance. One other thing that he is aware of is that they will do anything that they can to achieve this. As he too struggled with this in his teenage to young adult years, he knows that a solution can be found. The solution that he actually found is much more effective than the fad diets as long as the individual that does it is dedicated to it. The main aim that Jason has with his book is to help others to learn how to put into effect the solution that he found when he thought that he would be stuck in an unhealthy rut for the rest of his life. He leaves the reader to make an informed decision at the end of the day.



Pick up a copy of Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/Food-Rules-Right-Diet-ebook/dp/B00E3P0N0K



Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842135



Read what other people are saying about Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18267340-food-rules-for-the-right-diet



Food Rules for The Right Diet: The Simple Guide For A Healthy Life * by Jason Craig

Publication Date: July 9, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842135

Print ISBN: 9781628842128

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