Food Safety and Quality Assurance Directors Turn to TraceGains for Document Control

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Food Safety Quality Assurance departments are responsible for the integrity of a company brand. Part of the risk that food leaders need to manage resides upstream, outside the four walls of the company. The customers often require that the company maintain a valid GFSI-compliant audit.



According to Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, “Food manufacturers and industry leaders manage supplier risk and compliance. Companies assure that each supplier is meeting customers’ key needs. Suppliers need to have all necessary business, audit, and compliance documentation on file. Required documents need to be up-to-date.”



Industry leaders need to be certain that the supplier meets the company’s business needs, including ingredient or packaging specifications. TraceGains’ supplier document management solution addresses the company’s supplier documents, including certificates of analysis, audits, questionnaires, kosher, allergen, and automatically reads them and then compares all data against the business requirements. Out-of-compliance materials and suppliers can be put on hold automatically, letting leaders focus on issue resolution, rather than having to spend much time on identifying problems in the first place.



This continuous and automatic process insures that each vendor is in compliance with business needs each time a company employee accepts raw materials, ingredients, and packaging materials from them. On average companies realize a 56% reduction in out-spec lot receipts and a 20% reduction in ingredient variability. Additionally, all supplier audit and compliance documents are a click away, making internal or third-party audits much less arduous and more successful.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications such as Kosher, Halal, and Organic, insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



