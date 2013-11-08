Food Safety Consultant Gerbasi Talks Value of HACCP Solution Icicle

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Gerry Gerbasi is a highly respected food safety consultant with GJG Associates Food Safety, located in Vancouver, BC. Gerbasi recently commented, “Most company’s HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) coordinators have used various software solutions such as Microsoft Word and Excel to develop the written program. In reality this type of software is a bad choice but there have been very few programs developed which can truly assist the program developer in writing and implementing HACCP plans and procedures.”



Gerbasi was the former Manager of Quality Assurance and Technical Service responsible for food safety at the Lucerne Foods Division of Safeway. He acknowledged the need for a quality program that assists the implementation of HACCP plans and procedures and the Icicle HACCP cloud-based solution. Icicle is preferred for many food manufacturers as a food quality HACCP solution. Other solutions are more expensive and limited to the machines on which software was installed. The Icicle cloud-based structure allows food manufacturers to access data from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955