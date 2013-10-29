Food Safety Expert Preston Blevins Speaks on November 7th about Reducing Errors in Supply Chain

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Blevins will be featured in one week during a webinar entitled, “Connecting the Risk Dots in Your Supply Chain,” on Thursday, November 7, 2013 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (EST). Register today at: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/741017582.



TraceGains is hosting an important webinar that is attracting attention on experts in the food manufacturing field. Preston Blevins is co-presenting the webinar. Blevins is a practitioner, consultant, project manager, and author with a combined experience of over forty years. He has certifications from APICS, the respected supply-chain and operations management association, as a Certified Fellow Production and Inventory Management (CFPIM), Certified in Integrated Resource Management (CIRM), and Certified Supply Chain Professional (CSCP).



In the last decade, Blevins has focused on organizations that manufacture recipe/formula-based products such as food, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals. All of these industries are working with challenging regulatory compliance requirements, ever increasing global competition, and environmental sustainability requirements.



During his career, he has provided guidance to manufacturers on leveraging information technology to improve productivity, reduce inventory investment, and get in alignment with customer needs as well as a commitment to the Lean Management System. Preston lived and worked seven years in offshore assignments in the UK, Scandinavia, and Europe. In addition to those offshore assignments, he has collaborated extensively with co-workers in Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and India.



Blevins, author of the critically acclaimed book Food Safety Regulatory Compliance: Catalyst for a Lean and Sustainable Food Supply Chain, will discuss the importance of accurate data surrounding a food product. Without accurate data its value is greatly reduced or has no value. In the future the amount of data required by law or demanded by the consumer will increase, not decrease. Additionally, every time data is handled in a non-electronic integrated form, the possibility of errors increase; with complex food products produced using non-electronically integrated data, the possibility of data errors increase exponentially.



Blevins noted, “The global sourcing of ingredients has created complex supply chains, significant management challenges, and additional regulatory compliance requirements. This places tremendous pressure on food manufacturers, many of whom lack the knowledge, concepts, techniques, and procedures to comply with these increased requirements.”



About TraceGains, Inc.

TraceGains, Inc. (http://www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

http://www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400