Food Safety Supply Chain Conference Includes Gary Nowacki of TraceGains

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains, will moderate a presentation at the Food Safety Supply Chain Conference. The conference will be held at the Chicago O’Hare Marriott on May 15-17. The presentation will discuss the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Bill Besson, Quality Manager, Chelsea Milling Company; Jessica Dodd, Quality Control Manager, Specialty Commodities, Inc.; and Greg Rowe, Supply Chain Manager, Ottens Flavors will co-present "Automating and Accelerating BRC, SQF and other GFSI Audits" the presentation is on May 16 at 9:45 am. Their presentation will dive deep into …



- Improving supplier qualification

- Accelerating desk audits

- Error-prone become error-proof

- Delighting auditors



Food production—from "farm to fork"—has become a globalized, complicated process. The food ingredient supply chain for a finished product can incorporate multiple manufacturers and suppliers from around the world. With each exchange, vulnerabilities to the food safety system increase, and as a result governments, retailers, and consumers have intensified their scrutiny of food ingredient quality.



The Food Safety Supply Chain Conference examines the vulnerabilities in the supply chain and provides best practices and technology solutions to help companies comply with GFSI, FSMA, reduce a company’s exposure to food safety recalls and improve profitability. The conference also explores traceability, legal liability, and recall management strategies as well as technology tools and solutions.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



