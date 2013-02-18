Food Safety Tech and TraceGains Launch FSMA Resource Center

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- TraceGains, in conjunction with Food Safety Tech just launched the FSMA Resource Center at http://www.foodsafetytech.com/FoodSafetyTech/FST-ResourceCenter-FSMA.aspx. This is an important resource for all those businesses following the fast-changing trends and laws and regulations of the Food Safety Modernization Act.



Relying on quality and food safety departments to provide supplier performance feedback is no longer sufficient. Instead best practice food industry leaders are sharing an information platform with food safety quality assurance (FSQA) departments that provide real-time insights on supplier performance.



These data ensure that suppliers are meeting company specifications, compliant with all company business requirements (such as allergen, kosher, or halal documentation). Instead of evaluating supplier performance purely based on cost and on-time delivery, companies must further measure how well suppliers perform against other critical business needs.



Digitizing COAs and making them actionable has resulted in a 75 percent reduction in out-of-specification lots on the receiving dock. Since COAs are often analyzed even before the shipment arrives, companies can now reject shipments even before they are received, saving the supplier reverse logistics charges and returns processing.



