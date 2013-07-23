New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "Food Safety Testing Market By Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide, Others), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food, Others) & Geography - Global Trends Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Food safety testing signifies testing of food products to ensure absence of contaminants that are responsible for food-borne illness, toxicity or poisoning. This report explicitly describes the global food safety testing market in terms of contaminants such as pathogens, toxins, pesticides, genetically modified organisms and other contaminants such as food allergens, chemical residues, etc.; food types such as meat & poultry products, dairy products, processed foods, fruits & vegetables, and other foods such as cereals, food additives, etc.; technologies such as traditional & rapid testing methods and geography. The report also specifies food safety contaminant testing market based on their subtypes, in various food types, and geographies. The food safety testing technologies market has been described with respect to contaminants and their subtypes, food types and geographies.
Consumption of contaminated food leads to outbreak of food-borne illness and poisoning. Contamination of food can occur due to exposure to contaminated equipments or raw materials, contaminated water, improper handling, and inefficient treatment. Food products have been contaminated by pathogens, toxins, genetically modified products, pesticides, and other contaminants such as food allergens, chemical residues, etc. Regulatory bodies have been implementing food safety regulations to manufacture safe food using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Agriculture Practices (GAP), and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) systems. The regulations specify testing of food materials and food manufacturing processes at every stage, to prevent food contamination and outbreaks of food-borne poisoning. Worldwide implementation of these food safety regulations has been driving the food safety testing market.
The global food safety testing market is projected to grow from $9,262.3 million in 2012 to $14,030.2 million by 2018. In 2012, North America dominated the food safety testing market. The regulatory bodies in North America have been strictly supervising the implementation of HACCP system by food manufacturers. The food safety concern among consumers has also been increasing due to the media influence. In 2012, U.S. food safety testing market was largest due to stringent regulations such as zero tolerance policy for listeria contamination. The testing results of contaminated final food products have been most expensive in terms of recall & storage cost, so testing the food materials during each stage has become necessary for manufacturers, thereby driving the food safety testing market.
