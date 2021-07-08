Food Safety Testing Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- The food safety testing market is estimated at USD 19.5 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2026. The food industry is complex and dynamic. It is projected to grow with the continuous growth in population and the resulting rise in demand for convenience and processed food. This increasing food demand has compelled farmers, food manufacturers, and suppliers to increase the quantity and improve the quality of agricultural produce and food products.



Driver: Increase in global outbreaks of foodborne illnesses



Incidences of foodborne illnesses occur primarily due to the consumption of food contaminated with a mycotoxin, pathogens, or the growth of yeasts and molds. The presence of pathogens such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, and Listeria could compromise the microbiological safety of food, thereby resulting in foodborne illnesses. Furthermore, in the UK, around 1 million people suffer from foodborne illness, and nearly 20,000 people receive medical treatment for foodborne illnesses every year. Additionally, around 500 death cases have been reported due to food poisoning each year, costing close to USD 2.0 billion. Thus the market for food safety testing is steadily growing.



Restraint: Complexity in testing techniques



Existing technologies for food authenticity testing involve various difficulties in providing valid test results. Many chemical tests are unable to detect and quantify unknown adulterations. Other screening methods available in the laboratories are reported to have shortcomings in detecting and quantifying unknown adulterants. Thus many market players are investing into R&D inorder to develop more efficient and effective technologies.



Opportunity: Technological advancements in the testing industry



The focus on reducing lead time, sample utilization, cost of testing, and drawbacks associated with several technologies have resulted in technological innovation and the development of new technologies in spectrometry and chromatography. Wide-scale adoption of these technologies is an opportunity for medium- and small-scale laboratories to expand their service offerings and compete with large market players in the industry, as these technologies offer higher sensitivity, accuracy in results, reliability, multi-contaminant and non-targeted screening with low turnaround time, among other benefits.



Challenge: Lack of harmonization of food safety standards



Neither ingredient suppliers nor retailers or food service companies are well served when duplicative standards and audits raise total costs for food certification without enhancing or ensuring the overall safety of food. Industrial experts have often suggested uniform and harmonized food safety standards to reduce the multiplicity of food laws for better efficiency. To eliminate the duplication and overlap among the multiple standards, government and private-sector stakeholders should work together to create transparent and uniform food certification standards.



Key players in this market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), ALS Limited (Australia), and TÜV SÜD (Germany). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.



