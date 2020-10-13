Food Safety Testing Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Food Safety Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global food safety testing market is estimated to be over US$ 17.0 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.



The consistent growth of the food safety testing market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising incidences of foodborne disorders and stringent food safety regulations are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is one of the major factors hampering market growth globally. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, In January 2020, Neogen Corporation acquired Productos Quimicos Magiar (Magiar), which has networks in Argentina and Uruguay, to expand its presence in South America.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Food Safety Testing Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/148



Top Players:



Some of the prominent players in the food safety testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID, among others.



Growing Factors:



According to the WHO, death of approximately 125,000 children was caused due to the consumption of unsafe food whereas the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reported that one out of ten individuals falls sick due to foodborne illnesses every year. The prevalence of this is mainly seen among children under the age of 5 years. Therefore, to avoid deaths due to foodborne illnesses, food safety testing procedures have witnessed a significant surge in recent times.



Moreover, government bodies across the globe have been actively introducing several stringent regulations for consumers, producers, and regulators to ensure food safety. For instance, The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) declared a minimum imprisonment of 7 years and heavy penalties to curb adulteration.



Segmentation Based On:



By Target Tested:



Pathogens,

Pesticides,

Allergens,

and GMOs



Technology:



Agar Culturing,



PCR-based Assay

Immunoassay-based



Food Tested:



Meat,

Poultry, & Seafood;

Dairy Products;

Processed Food,

and Fruits & Vegetables



Get Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/148



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest-growing market for food safety testing and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market. This robust growth can be attributed to the developments in the food & beverage industry, growing population, improvements in standard of living, and changing lifestyle, among others.



Table of Contents



1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Ecosystem

1. Market Classification

2. Geographic Scope

3. Years Considered for the Study

1. Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

2. Base Year – 2018

3. Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

3. Currency Used for the Study

4. Report Beneficiary List



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottoms Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecasting Model

2. Limitations of the Study

3. Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Have Anay Query? Inquire Here @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/148



In the end, Food Safety Testing Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports:



Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us:



Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com