Food Safety Testing Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2019-2030 : Key Players SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc, Bureau Veritas

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The consistent growth of the food safety testing market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. Rising incidences of foodborne disorders and stringent food safety regulations are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030.



Major Players Include:



Some of the prominent players in the food safety testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID, among others.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific was identified as the fastest-growing market for food safety testing and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market. This robust growth can be attributed to the developments in the food & beverage industry, growing population, improvements in standard of living, and changing lifestyle, among others.



According to the WHO, death of approximately 125,000 children was caused due to the consumption of unsafe food whereas the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reported that one out of ten individuals falls sick due to foodborne illnesses every year. The prevalence of this is mainly seen among children under the age of 5 years. Therefore, to avoid deaths due to foodborne illnesses, food safety testing procedures have witnessed a significant surge in recent times.



