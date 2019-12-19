Food Safety Testing Market Worth $24.6 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- Growing consciousness among the consumers worldwide regarding the impact of various food products on their health has led manufacturers to invest in food products certification (for their safety and quality). And, by the year 2023, the global food safety testing market size is estimated to reach USD 24.6 billion, thereby, recording a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2018.



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A sudden increment in the number of health-conscious consumers with an elevated demand for food products adhering to the consumers' health requirements is the key driver to encourage manufacturers to adopt recent technologies in food safety testing. Food products manufacturers are also conducting tests to ensure that the manufactured products comply with numerous regulations prevalent in different regions around the world.



The Pathogens Segment is going to be the leading revenue contributor in the global food safety testing market



Today, numerous international events are conducted every year in almost all the nations of the world. This has also made food testing services more pronounced. And, with advancements in technologies, there is a massive change in conventional food testing patterns across different regions of the world. Food products manufacturers are focusing majorly on conducting pathogen-food safety tests owing to an increase in foodborne illnesses and food contamination. Most foodborne illnesses and toxicity occurs due to the proliferation of pathogens like E.Coli, Campylobacter, Salmonella, and Listeria. Conducting pathogen tests on food products helps to maintain customer loyalty. Pathogen testing also impacts the credibility of a company, and hence there is an increase in the customer base as well.



Rapid technology solutions adopted to ensure food safety to drive market growth



There is a proliferation in the incidents of foodborne illnesses across the world. This has led to a competition among the key food manufacturing companies to adopt new and rapid technology solutions to ensure food safety. Technologically advanced processes and methods are being used to enumerate all kinds of microorganisms and their by-products from food. Technology also helps in characterization, isolation, and early detection of harmful microorganisms from food products.



With the use of novel food safety testing technology, the manufacturers are capable of monitoring the count, type, and the metabolites of microorganisms. Thus, the instances of spoilage of food and contamination could be reversed. Rapid technology in food safety testing offers accurate results as compared to traditional technology solutions. Hence, the demand for rapid technology solutions in the food safety testing market is going to remain high during the forecast period.



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Key players to find lucrative opportunities in North America



Many prominent nations of the world, particularly the US & Canada have introduced multiple regulations on food safety. This is another reason for the leading food & beverage manufacturers to focus on food safety parameters. North America has a large number of prominent players in the food & beverage industry. Therefore, the food safety testing market is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.



Key manufacturers or leading players in the food safety testing market include Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), ALS Limited (Australia), SGS (Switzerland), and Intertek (UK). Companies like these are adopting intelligent technology that monitors food quality and tracks pathogens in food products to prevent spoilage. The key players are adopting strategies like product innovations and new launches to be able to stay in position at the forefront of the market. By offering products with appropriate food safety labels, they are not just capable of enhancing their presence, but also to retain customer loyalty.



With a newfound interest in testing food products for the safety of human consumption, the food safety testing market is seeing an impetus for growth in the coming years. The key players are vying for a rapid growth opportunity in the market during the forecast period.



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