New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Food Safety Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global food safety testing market is estimated to be over US$ 17.0 Bn by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.



The Prominent Players In The Food Safety Testing Market:



SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Mérieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality, and FoodChain ID, among others.



According to the WHO, death of approximately 125,000 children was caused due to the consumption of unsafe food whereas the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) reported that one out of ten individuals falls sick due to foodborne illnesses every year. The prevalence of this is mainly seen among children under the age of 5 years. Therefore, to avoid deaths due to foodborne illnesses, food safety testing procedures have witnessed a significant surge in recent times.



The recent research report on the Food safety testing market holds crucial information on the major drivers, expected to fuel the overall industry over the forecast period 2019- 2030. Researchers have elaborated consumer buying pattern, their spending power, and product preferences for the business owners to produce required quantity of goods and deliver them to end clients. In addition, researchers have highlighted opportunities in the market for the players to identify and gain prominent position in the near future. They have combined crucial primary and secondary information to provide accurate details on major impacting factors of the market. This will allow the players to plan the right policies and execute various plans for achieving greater return on investment.



Food Safety Testing Market by Target Tested:



Pathogens

Pesticides

GMOs

Mycotoxin

Allergens



Based on target tested, the market is segmented into pathogens, pesticides, allergens, GMOs and others. The Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the extensive growth in the production of GMO food products and rising awareness among consumers regarding the presence of harmful GMOs in food products.



Food Safety Testing Market by Technology:



Traditional

Rapid



Based on technology, the market is segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Assay is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Traditionally, the agar culturing technique was used for safety checks; however, presently, technologically advanced methods, such as PCR-Assay, have replaced such conventional testing methods. The wide-scale adoption of this technique can be attributed to its reliability, efficacy, and speedy quality check.



Food Safety Testing Market by Food Tested:

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Processed Foods

Fruits & Vegetables



Based on the food tested, the market is segmented into meat, poultry, & seafood, dairy products, processed food, fruits & vegetables, and others. The meat, poultry, & seafood segment dominated the market owing to the increasing consumption of meat & seafood products worldwide. Different synthetic ingredients are added to meat & seafood products while processing increase their shelf life and prevent microbial growth. Therefore, the demand for food safety testing to detect harmful chemicals, toxins, and pathogens in these products is expected to bolster this segment during the forecast period.



