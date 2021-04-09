Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 19.94 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – High demand for patient safety.



The Global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach USD 33.78 billion in 2027. A higher outbreak of foodborne diseases and the implementation of strict regulatory rules on the optimal quality of foodstuffs are expected to boost market demand for product safety over the planned period. Governments and food producers have been making substantial efforts to improve the quality of edible products due to contamination-related health and economic harm. In addition, improved safety checks are likely to result in the involvement of authorities such as FDA and FSSAI to ensure compliance with quality requirements for goods.



The largest proportion of the food safety research industry is in the European market. In the past few years, several food safety concerns have been reported in European countries. As a result, strict policies to enforce full public food security have been controlled.



To get a PDF sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/66



Competitive Landscape:



The research report offers key insights into the leading market players' strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Food Safety Testing System market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:



Key players in the market include SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., and Nova Biologicals, Inc.,, among others.



Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Food Safety Testing System Market on the basis of Test, Application, and region:



Test Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Allergen Testing

Chemical & Nutritional

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Microbiological

Residues & Contamination

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products

Dairy & Dairy Products

Processed Food

Beverages

Cereals & Grains

Others



Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/66



Objectives of the Global Food Safety Testing System Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Food Safety Testing System market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Safety Testing System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Safety Testing System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in demand for convenience and packaged food products

4.2.2.2. Increase in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Industry Challenges

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Safety Testing System Market By Test Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Test Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Allergen Testing

5.1.2. Chemical & Nutritional

5.1.3. Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

5.1.4. Microbiological

5.1.5. Residues & Contamination

5.1.6. Others



CONTINUED..!!



For further details on this report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-safety-testing-system-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-food-safety-testing-system-market