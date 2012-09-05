Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe" from Verdict Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- Consumers are increasingly demanding food service at forecourts to appease their growing appetite for food-to-go. This trend coupled with declining fuel margins is stimulating fuel retailers to develop better food service, either under their own brands or through partnerships. Specialist food service retailers are also keen to exploit the service station channel to tap the food-to-go opportunity.
Scope
- Develop new marketing ideas and promotion strategies by identifying important customer groups and key trends with regards on-the-move consumption.
- Benchmark your food service proposition by examining competitors' strategies related to product mix, promotions, branding, and partnerships.
- Identify potential partners for developing a strong food service offer by accessing information about key bakery, coffee, and fast-food retailers.
- Adopt the most suitable route to market by examining the benefits and challenges involved in private label brands and partnerships for food-to-go.
- Plan future strategies by examining key developments in the overall food service industry and potential risks from other retailers.
Highlights
Across Europe, the trend toward out-of-home and on-the-move consumption is expected to rise gradually up to 2014. Motorists are increasingly demanding more variety in hot food and drinks. Among the various consumer groups, young, single, and intensive motorists have the highest propensity to buy a food-to-go product from a forecourt shop.
Given rising consumer demand, fuel retailers in Spain, Poland, and Italy have developed their own food service concepts while also partnering with food service specialists. Repsol has partnered with food service chains including Burger King and Nespresso. PKN Orlen in Poland and Eni Agip in Italy are also expanding their own food service brands.
Specialist food service and coffee retailers are developing smaller formats suitable for travel retail destinations. Retailers such as Greggs and Costa Coffee have already entered the UK's service station retail space. Subway is also looking to expand its footprint with a high focus on convenience-led retail locations including forecourts.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which customers most value food-to-go at forecourts and how are their needs changing? How can food service be tailored to better meet these needs?
- What is the best way to develop a food service offer? What are the challenges in developing own brand compared to partnering with specialists?
- Which food service and coffee retailers and their formats are suitable for my service station? Will they be interested in a partnership?
- How are competitors positioning their food service propositions/brands and what features differentiate their offers?
