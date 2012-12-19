Food Service Requires Accuracy According to Greg Braun of Systems Application Engineering

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



When consumer safety is the top priority in food distribution—accuracy is a must. Government regulations are continuously evolving to make sure all food available to the public is free of contamination. With scan verification technology, Ben E. Keith acquires traceable data to monitor all packages leaving the warehouse. In the event of a food recall, Ben E. Keith can rely on stored data from the Motorola and SAE solution to pinpoint the source of the problem before removing it entirely from the market. Perishable items, such as produce and dairy, also depend on accuracy and speed to ensure freshness upon delivery. The traceable data collected by the Motorola and SAE solution gives Ben E. Keith the power to cut back on expired inventory which further reduces operational costs.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance.



