This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food-tech market.



Key players in the market include Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino's Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald's Corporation and Grubhub.



With all the data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Food Tech market. Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.



Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:



Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Mobile App

Websites



Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Food delivery

Online Grocery delivery

OTT & Convenience Services



Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables

Fish

Bread and Cereals

Dairy

Other food products



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Food Tech market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



The report presents a thorough examination of the Food Tech market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers' value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Food Tech Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Tech Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quick and convenient food and grocery delivery



4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of eCommerce channels



4.2.2.3. Robotisation of the production processes



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Intense competitiveness among the food-tech startups in developing economies



4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Food Tech Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Mobile App



5.1.2. Websites



Chapter 6. Food Tech Market By Service type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Service type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Online Food delivery



6.1.2. Online Grocery delivery



6.1.3. OTT & Convenience Services



Chapter 7. Food Tech Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. Product type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Meat



7.1.2. Fruit and Vegetables



7.1.3. Fish



7.1.4. Bread and Cereals



7.1.5. Dairy



7.1.6. Other food products



Continue…!



