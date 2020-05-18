Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Food Testing Kits Market (Sample - Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Packaged Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals, Grains and Pulses, Nuts, Seeds, and Spices, and Other Samples; Technology - PCR-based, Immunoassay-based, Enzyme Substrate-based, and Other Technologies; Target Tested - Allergens, Mycotoxins, Pathogens, GMOs, Meat Species, and Other Target Tests): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global food testing kits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Continuous Growing Demand for Safe and Healthy Food Products Among the Young and the Middle-Class Consumers is Helping to Grow the Demand for the Food Testing Kits Market



The continuous growing demand for safe and healthy food products among the young and the middle-class consumers is helping to grow the demand for the food testing kits market. Further, the growing incidence of the food-related problems and fake cereal grains, milk and milk-based products in the market is forcing the consumers to demand tested food products. Recently, in India, several people were claiming to the government authorities about plastic rice, which is not digestible, forced the government to promulgate the stricter rule for food products.



The growing incidence of fake food products as sweetmeats, cheese-based products during the festival time in the developing countries are forcing the government to tighten the food testing regulations, which is forcing the food processing companies to adopt the best possible food testing procedure to deliver their tested food products in the market. Additionally, the good food testing procedures help the food processing companies to build a unique place among the consumers and charge a premium for it.



Further, the continuous growing income among the young and middle-class consumers are always ready to pay a premium price for safe food. This factor is motivating the food processing companies to fully comply with international food testing standard, and charge a premium for their offering. However, the lack of government commitment to provide safe food to the common masses, and lack of consumer awareness about the importance of the tasted food products in the several developing countries are restricting the growth of the market.



North America is the Largest Market of the Food Testing Market



Geographically, the food testing kits market is segmented into the four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the food testing market, owing to the presence of the stricter government rules and regulations about safe and healthy food.



Further, the presence of the aware consumers about the tested food products and its health benefits are helping to continuously grow this market in this region. The Asia-Pacific food testing kits market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the continuously growing demand of the tested food products among the young and middle-class consumers.



