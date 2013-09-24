New Food research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Food Texture Market by Functionalities (Thickening, Gelling, Emulsifying, Stabilizing agents), Applications (Dairy & Frozen Foods, Bakery & Confectionery, Sauces & Dressings, Snacks & Savory, Beverages, Meat & Poultry products) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
Texturizing agents are mainly used for improving the texture of the food material by providing it with creaminess, clarity, thickness, stiffening, viscosity, etc. Although many customers are aware of the importance of flavor in the food product, many of them are unaware of the importance of texture in it. A large number of texturizing agents are available to help bring the texture of foods into the range preferred by consumers. Texturizing agents, such as thickeners, viscosity modifiers, bodying agents, gelling agents, etc. are needed in large and small amounts according to the product.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the food texture market, which is witnessing steady growth on grounds of diverse applications in bakery and confectionaries, and meat & poultry products. Texturizing agents such as thickening, gelling, emulsifying, stabilizing, binding, and clarifying agents have been identified in the report. These agents are usually used in combination or offered as blends to be used in food products. The advent of many such versatile functions has escalated their usage in application-specific ingredients and new upscale end-use products. The food texture market was examined in terms of value on a regional and country-wise level. The changing trends in the consumption of texturizing agents reflect the increased product penetration and purchasing power of the global population in the emerging economies.
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This report describes the food texture market across the globe. The geographies covered include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India), and Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina). The growth strategies of market players have been identified and analyzed. The manufacturers are keenly aware of the emerging Asian, Latin American, and Eastern European markets as potential drivers of the texturizing agents business. The market is predicted to continue flourishing in both developed and developing regions. The growth is also attributed to the growing demands for healthy and nutritious products and increase in demand for processed food. U.S. is one of the largest players in the texturizing agents business due to excessive demand for processed food products followed by Western Europe and China.
Food Texture Agents: Market Revenue, By Geography, 2011 - 2018 ($Million)
Texturizing Agents Market
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