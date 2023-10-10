Food Texture Market Worth $18.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- According to a research report titled "Food Texture Market" published by MarketsandMarkets, the food texture market is poised to reach USD 18.8 billion by 2028, up from USD 14.3 billion in 2023, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% in terms of value during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the surging demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products, especially in developing nations.



The market report comprises 420 market data tables, 71 figures, and an extensive table of contents, spanning 378 pages, offering a comprehensive overview of the Food Texture Market. Various factors, including the type of texturizers, their source, form, application, functionality, and regional analysis, are discussed in detail.



One of the key drivers for market growth is the increasing consumer preference for clean-label products and a focus on health and wellness. In developed countries, consumers are becoming more conscious of the potential long-term health effects of artificial or synthetic additives in their food. As a result, manufacturers are shifting towards natural preservatives, thickeners, and sweeteners to achieve the desired texture and prolong the shelf life of their products. This trend towards clean-label products is gaining momentum globally, with consumers scrutinizing ingredients and manufacturing processes, and showing a willingness to pay more for perceived clean and additive-free products. Consequently, natural food texturizers are in high demand, propelling the overall growth of the food texture market.



In terms of source, the natural segment holds the dominant position in the food texture market. Traditionally, food texturizers have been derived and processed from natural sources such as cornstarch, gelatin, agar agar, and pectin, among others. These natural texturizers have enjoyed popularity in the market compared to synthetic and semi-synthetic alternatives. Furthermore, the natural segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to consumer preferences for natural additives, driven by perceived health benefits and sustainability concerns.



Geographically, North America emerges as the leader in the Food Texture Market during the study period. The North American region plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the food texture industry, boasting a well-established food and beverage sector with the presence of major manufacturers. Key players in the region include ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., DSM, and CP Kelco US Inc. The study provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of these key players, including their company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.



In summary, the food texture market is on a growth trajectory, propelled by the demand for clean-label products, health-conscious consumers, and the preference for natural texturizers. North America remains a dominant player in this industry, with key companies driving innovation and market expansion.



