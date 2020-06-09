Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Food Thickeners Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Food Thickeners industry.

2018 Market Size - USD 8.4 billion

2025 Forecast Value - USD 12.5 billion

Growing product usage in food & nutrition manufacturing industry in order to achieve the desired viscosity is anticipated to boost food thickeners industry size. It is majorly utilized in increasing emulsification and suspension in dietary preparations. Rising healthcare costs has led to shift in consumer reliability on fortified nutrition products which will favor industry growth. Thickening agents facilitates texture retention and increase shelf life of the product, which should boost industry growth.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2018

Growth Projections - 2019 to 2025

Historical data coverage: 2014 to 2018

Number of Pages - 300

Data Tables - 468

U.S. food thickeners industry size is anticipated to observe gains of up to 5% in forecast timeframe. Rapid growth of restaurant sector due to changing consumer eating preferences is anticipated to drive regional growth. Thickening agents majorly used in curry preparation in order enhance flavors and ingredient binding which should drive industry growth.

Food thickeners industry size from dairy & frozen desserts application may exceed USD 1.9 billion by 2025. Rising demand for dairy & frozen desserts along with growth in consumer focus on daily health management and protein intake will boost market growth. Escalating utilization of thickening agent including hydrocolloids, starch and protein in milk, curd and whipped cream for maintaining flavor & consistency along with improving soluble fiber content in dairy based products, thus stimulating industry growth.



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

1. Cargill

2. Ingredion Incorporated

3. CP Kelco

4. Darling Ingredients

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

6. DowDuPont

7. Tate & Lyle

8. Fooding Group Limited

9. Ashland

10. Jungbunzlauer

11. Edaesang



Hydrocolloids food thickeners market size will witness substantial gains over 5% in forecast timeframe. They have condensation and stabilization properties due to which they are utilized in sauces, meat products, bakery and beverages. These factors should propel industry growth.

China food thickeners market size from food & nutrition application may observe gains up to 5% in projected timeframe. Rising demand for baby nutrition products in the region due to rising adoption of western culture is anticipated to stimulate industry growth. Thickening agents are predominantly used in baby dietary preparations to increase viscosity and prevent choking.

Egg white based food thickeners market size may surpass USD 3 billion at the end of 2025 owing to its utilization for producing sauces, custard and curd due to their superior moisture holding ability. Rising demand for protein rich consumables including Greek yogurt and cottage cheese, which extensively utilizes thickeners is projected to boost industry size.

Food Thickeners Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in tons and revenue in USD Million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:



Food Thickeners Market, By Product

- Starch

o Corn

o Potato

- Hydrocolloids

o Xanthan

o Gelatin Gum

o Guar Gum

o Carrageenan

o Agar Agar

o Others

- Protein

o Egg white

o Gelatin

o Collagen

Food Thickeners Market, By Source

- Plant

- Microbial

- Animal

Food Thickeners Market, By Application

- Bakery & Confectionery

- Food & Nutrition

- Beverages

- Dairy & Frozen Desserts

- Sauces & dressings

- Meat

- Other



Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data