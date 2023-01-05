NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Food Tourism Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Food Tourism market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

Food plays a major role in the travel plans of holidaymakers. They like to experience local culture through its authentic cuisine. Interaction with locals adds an authentic touch to culinary experiences. Travelers like to combine food tourism with other activities, like adventurous excursions. Food safety is important, as well as sustainability. The Internet is the main influencer. However, specialized tour operators continue to be a popular booking channel. Food tourism can play a significant role in preserving local heritage while building on existing tourism assets and driving innovation. By increasing visitor demand for local food and drink, food tourism contributes to the long-term sustainability of local agriculture, food systems, communities, and culture.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Classic Journeys (United States), Abercrombie & Kent (United States), ITC Travel Group (United Kingdom), G Adventures (Canada), TU Elite (United Kingdom), Greaves Travel (United States), India Food Tour (United Kingdom), The FTC4Lobe Group (United States), The Travel Corporation (United Kingdom), Topdeck Travel (United Kingdom).



Market Opportunities:

Growing Inclination Towards Travelling in Both Developed and Developing Countries

Growing Number of Local Culinary Programs Introduced at Music and Arts Festivals



Market Trends:

Increase in Government Initiatives to Promote Tourism



Market Drivers:

Promotion of New Destinations through TV Shows and Media of Quality and Unique Food

Rising Multi-cultured Consumers who Want to Learn Unique Recipes that are Authentic of a Particular Destination



The Global Food Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic Tourism, International Tourism), Application (Individual Tourism, Group Tourism), Activity (Food Tours, Visits to markets and food producers, Food fairs, Food events, Museums, Cookery workshops), Tourist (Millennials, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Gen Z)



Global Food Tourism market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Food Tourism market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Food Tourism

-To showcase the development of the Food Tourism market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Food Tourism market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Food Tourism

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Food Tourism market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered:

How feasible is Food Tourism market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Food Tourism near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Food Tourism market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



