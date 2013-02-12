Food Tours in Italy - Emilia Delizia Organizes Parma Ham Factory Tour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Emilia Delizia is a food travel company dedicated to gourmet food tours and culinary experiences in Emilia Romagna the well-known gourmet destination in Italy. Parma ham also know as Prosciutto di Parma is a cured meat that is conquering the world by storm. Exports to the U.S.A. are constantly increasing and more and more people are curious to see how the product is made.



Emilia Delizia since 2009 has been organising detailed tours to producers of the famous ham. The day starts in Parma with visits to other local products such as Parmesan cheese (also made in Parma) then the group travels to Langhirano about 20 kilometers from the city centre. Langhirano is the capital of the Prosciutto di Parma production due to its milder and clement climate. Here the hams are cured using only premium pork meat, salt and time. The meat reach maturity without the use of any artificial preservatives or coloring.



The clients during the culinary experience will visit the “factories” and see each step of the production from the arrival of the fresh meats, to the pre-ageing preparation and finally the attendees will learn how to recognise the original Parma ham from imitations. Emilia Delizia includes in the tour a gourmet lunch where the ham can be freshly sampled as a generous ANTIPASTI. The meal will continue with Tortelli alla Parmigiana, homemade desserts, real Lambrusco wine, coffee and digestives.



About Emilia Delizia

Emilia Delizia that has been at the forefront of gourmet travel organizes daily tours to “food factories” in the Parma area. The tours can be taken independently if the client has his own transport or Emilia Delizia organises transport for small parties or larger ones on minibuses and coaches. The best selling tours for 2012 was the 3 gourmet food tour that included all the specialties from Emilia, namely Parmesan cheese (Parmigiano Reggiano), Traditional balsamic vinegar and Prosciutto di Parma.



