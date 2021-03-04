New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Food Ultrasound Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from USD 109.3 million in 2019 to USD 189.1 million in 2027. This technology has continuously been under the scanner of scientific research in order to make it an energy-efficient and time-saving aid for the F&B processing industry. Today, the food ultrasound market has witnessed a lot of technological advancement and is helping in performing quality assurance, emulsification, homogenization, microbial activation, and many other functions.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2017



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Dukane, Hielscher, Newtech, Siemens, Cheersonic, Rinco Ultrasonics, Omni International, Sonics & Materials, Elliptical Design, and Marchant Schmidt, Sonomechanics, among others are leading players involved in the market.



Ultrasound is a versatile and innovative technology which is used in the F&B industry for many applications such as analysis and processing including freezing, drying, tempering, cutting, homogenization, antifoaming, filtration, degassing, and extraction among others. Ultrasound can be used as a promoter or alternative to food processing methods. Ultrasound is also being used as an effective preservation tool in many F&B processing methods with applications in fruits & vegetables processing, cereal products, proteins, enzymes, and diary among others. There are numerous advantages of using ultrasound for effective food processing. This includes effective mixing of ingredients, reduced energy, increased mass transfer, reduced temperature, and increased production rate. Due to the elimination of microorganisms, enzymes, and other harmful content without destroying nutrients of foods, it can be used as an alternative method to thermal treatments in the food preservation techniques.



Food ultrasound finds useful application in the meat processing industry and the growing global meat demand is accelerating the growth of this market. The sector is well-established in the developed countries of North American and Europe. It is expected to witness considerable growth in the Asia-Pacific region where the industry is becoming well-regulated and law adhering. Moreover, ultrasonic devices are readily becoming more in line with sustainable technologies. Though, increasing investments on research & developments and high costs associated with them, together with the technological hindrances in a few underdeveloped and developing countries are posing challenges to the market growth. However, the sector is mostly expected to overcome it and record a modest growth rate during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest-



By function, quality assurance holds the most prominent share in the global food ultrasound market. This is because of the current F&B industry scenario where there is an increasing focus on safety and strict adherence to the related norms.



Ultrasonic technologies used currently have an enhanced antimicrobial capacity against a wide range of microorganisms, and they are becoming increasingly popular over the conventional thermal sanitization methods. They help in preserving the chemical properties of processed products and do not alter the taste.



Food ultrasound technologies are becoming more process-efficient and timesaving in nature. They are offering a solution to the wastage concerns by promoting operational efficiency and assuring the quality of processed products.



An important function of this technique is microbial inactivation. The process helps in lowering the impact of foodborne pathogens, thereby preventing food spoilage because of contamination by different microorganisms. This helps in enhancing the shelf-life of products, which is important consideration of the F&B industry today.



By product, meat and seafood is the most prominent segment. Ultrasonic technologies aid in the pickling process and result in a shortened processing time for these products.



The growing demand for frozen food is also boosting the growth of this market. Ultrasonic freezing and ice crystallization of processed products is chemically non-invasive and accelerates the freezing rate.



This technology also helps in removal of specific allergens from processed items. This is an excellent opportunity for the market as manufacturers are focusing on cleaner and free-from product labels.



By region, North America is the largest market. The region has invested several years into research about ultrasonic technologies and is home to some of the most prominent market players.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to an increased focus on safety and a rapidly building technological base in fast-growing countries such as India, China, Singapore among others.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2017



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented this market on the basis of frequency range, function, product, and region:



Frequency Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027)



High Frequency Low Intensity

Low Frequency High Intensity



Function Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027)



Quality Assurance

Microbial Activation

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others



Products Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027)



Meat & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Browse Complete Report "Food Ultrasound Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/food-ultrasound-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing awareness regarding food safety



3.2. Stringent regulations in the food industry



3.3. Multi-functional and technologically advanced food technologies



Chapter 4. Food Ultrasound Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Food Ultrasound Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Food Ultrasound Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Food Ultrasound Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Rising concerns regarding food wastage



4.4.1.2. Development of time-saving food ultrasound technologies



4.4.1.3. Increasing adoption in the packaged food sector



4.4.1.4. Growing need to extend shelf life of products



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Lack of skilled personnel



4.4.2.2. Heavy research and process approval costs



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Food Ultrasound Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Food Ultrasound PESTEL Analysis



Continued….



Read More Reports:-



Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



Wearable Payments Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



Biosimilars Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.