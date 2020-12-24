New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Food Waste Management Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Food Waste Management industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Food Waste Management market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Food Waste Management Business Landscape



The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Food Waste Management market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Food Waste Management market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Food Waste Management market's growth.



Suez, Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc., Waste Connection Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., Advanced Disposable Services, Remondis SE & Co Kg, Biffa Group Limited and Republic Services Inc.



Based on product type, the global Food Waste Management market can be segmented into:



Fruits & vegetables

Dairy products

Cereals

Meat

Fish & seafood

Oilseeds & pulses

Processed foods



In terms of application, the global Food Waste Management market is categorized into the following:



Animal feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power generation



Geographical Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Highlights of the Report:



The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Food Waste Management market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Food Waste Management market development in the near future.



