Food Wrap Films Market Outlook to 2026 - Amcor, Berry, Mondi Group, Georgia-Pacific

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Summary Food wrap films are used to wrap food products to protect them from contamination, keep food fresh and enhance the shelf life of the food. Food wrap films are generally used for short-term preservation of prepared food. Besides, they are also used to package confectioneries like chocolate and to wrap processed food such as meat & sea-food to keep them fresh for an extended period. Furthermore, food wrap films are used to pack ready-to-eat food items. Aluminum-based food wrap films segment is estimated to dominate the global market with largest market share in the global food wrap films during the forecast period 2018-2025.



The global Food Wrap Films Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Food Wrap Films market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Amcor

- Berry

- Mondi Group

- Georgia-Pacific

- Hindalco Industries

- Huhtamaki

- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

- Reynolds Group

- Thong Guan Industries

- Rudraksh Packaging

- Riken Technos

- Melitta

- Unnati Group

- Nan Ya Plastics

- Polyvinyl Films



Segment by Type:

- Aluminum

- Plastics

- Paper

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Retail

- Food Service

- Food Processing

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Food Wrap Films Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Food Wrap Films Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Food Wrap Films Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Food Wrap Films Market Forecast

4.5.1. Food Wrap Films Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Food Wrap Films Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Food Wrap Films Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Food Wrap Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Food Wrap Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Food Wrap Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Food Wrap Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Food Wrap Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Food Wrap Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Food Wrap Films Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Food Wrap Films Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Food Wrap Films Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



