Definition:

Over the past few decades, due to increasing food and beverage infrastructure across the globe has upsurged the demand for food packaging material, In addition to this, growing fast-food consumption has also escalated the business for food wrapping papers across the global market. These wrapping papers have strengthened the global fast-food packaging market since it assists food packaging and also offers good functional properties to keep food fresh for a long period of time. These wrapping papers are mainly designed by several materials such as PP, PE, PVC, EVOH, and biodegradable materials.



Market Trend:

Upsurging Demand for Thermal Resistant Food Wrapping Paper

Increasing Demand for Durable and Safe Wrapping Papers



Market Drivers:

Growing Fast Food Consumption across the Global Population

Increasing Awareness about Packed Foods over the Past Few Decades



Challenges:

Availability of Numerous Safe Food Containers and other Substitute Products

High Involvement of Plastic Products across the Globe



Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Online Food Portals in the Developing Countries like India China

Growing Demand for Food and Beverage Chain Business



The Global Food Wrapping Paper Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Paper, Plastic, Others), Thickness (Plastic & Aluminum Foil ) (Below 8 Microns, 8 to 14 Microns, 14 to 20 Microns, 20 Microns & Above), Thickness (Paper) (Up to 30 GSM, 30 to 50 GSM, Above 50 GSM), Paper (Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Greaseproof Paper, Wax Paper, Foil Paper, Aluminum Foil), Plastic (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polylactic Acid, EVOH)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



