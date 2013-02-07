Food2Fork Announces the Launch of Their New Site

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Food2Fork.com announces the launch of their new site which will be a major player in the culinary website and application market. Food2Fork.com indexes recipes from all across the web, socially ranks them, and provides a recipe search by ingredient and title. Food2Fork.com has also announced that it will be providing Recipe Search API services. This will prove important and helpful for many businesses due to the acquisition of Punchfork.com, which was an API service provider for many businesses.



In the recent acquisition of Punchfork.com by Pinterest.com there is a need for a new entry into the API market that can provide similar services at an affordable cost. Many businesses will be affected by the acquisition and the challenge taken upon by Food2Fork.com is to provide the businesses affected with a means to keep their websites and applications up and running.



“Punchfork's founder and CEO Jeff Miller announced the news Thursday in an e-mail to the website's community, noting that Punchfork will soon shut down its website, app and API.” (Fiegerman)



About Food2Fork

Food2Fork is an ever expanding recipe website. It strives to bring people closer by being able share your favorite meals and recipes with everyone around the world. By combining ingredients and title search, Food2Fork makes finding recipes easy. Food2Fork recipes are from everyday cooks and chefs that have perfected the recipe over time. Food2Fork recipes range from the decadent to the simple for whatever mood you are in. With recipes being added daily there will alway be something new for you to crave.



For more information contact James Haire of Food2Fork.com at team@food2fork.com.