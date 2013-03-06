FoodFacts.com Releases Ground-Breaking Baby Nutrition Guide.

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- With parents becoming increasing concerned about the nutrition of their growing families, FoodFacts.com’s powerful new baby nutrition guide will come as a saving grace. The guide is packed with vital information geared toward giving babies the healthiest start in life, with continued vibrancy during the all-important toddler years.



‘Baby Nutrition, Allergen & Score Guide 2013’ uses content from the website’s expansive database, organized by product category. Including everything from infant formulas to toddler meals and snacks, the easy-to-follow information publishes an identifiable grade for each product. Pertinent nutrition information also alerts parents to the inclusion of foods such as peanuts, eggs, gluten, shellfish and soy.



Also boasting an exposé’ of each products controversial ingredients, including MSG, artificial colors and High Fructose Corn Syrup, the guide ensures that life’s most precious gifts are fed only the best.



Stan Rak, Owner and President of FoodFacts.com discussed the reasons for the Guide’s creation, “Our grocery aisles are lined with products designed for babies. Just like products designed for other food consumers, there are some choices out there that might not meet the standards many consumers have set for their families. The FoodFacts.com Baby Nutrition Guide was designed for food-conscious consumers to help them make the decision-making process for brands and food categories for the newest additions to their families a more comfortable, confident experience.”



Sarah Butterfield, Managing Director of FoodFacts.com, sees a real demand for arming parents with better baby nutrition information. “This new product from FoodFacts.com empowers new parents to make the healthiest possible food choices for their infants and toddlers. Although the information is easily accessible on the FoodFacts.com website, the publishing of the FoodFacts Baby & Toddler Nutrition Guide provides that same information at their fingertips, and takes the guesswork of of grocery shopping for their families,” she says.



The guide is available now: http://bit.ly/YCTBX7



Official Synopsis:



DO YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN YOUR BABY OR TODDLER'S FOOD? We've put everything we know together for you in our simple, easy-to-follow Baby Nutrition Guide! This is a valuable tool for parents who want to make the best, healthiest decisions for their young children. With detailed nutritional information, allergen warnings, ingredient content, and the FoodFacts Health Score for hundreds of baby food products, you'll want to keep the FoodFacts.com Baby Nutrition Guide close at hand for your growing family.



About the Author: Stanley Rak

Foodfacts.com was founded by Stanley Rak over ten years ago to better understand what we are all eating and feeding to our families. Our one-of-a-kind product database is a must-use tool for any family with allergies, dietary restrictions, or concerns about the use (and overuse) of controversial ingredients.