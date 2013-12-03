Foods to Ease Muscle Soreness After Activity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Getting started with an exercise regimen is tough for several reasons: making the commitment, finding the time, and dealing with the inevitable soreness that accompanies new styles of physical exertion and movement. A key suggestion is to keep moving no matter what, but the pain can be eased with proper pre- and post-workout nutrition choices and foods that have been proven to speed up recovery time.



Amino acids are essential to muscle development and recovery, and a very specific amino acid can be found in watermelon. Not only does this sweet fruit help quell cravings, but it is naturally hydrating and filled with L-Citulline – the aforementioned amino acid linked to improved blood flow and reduced arterial pressure. Blood flow plus adequate hydration can reduce overall muscle soreness and quicken recovery time, results showed a 24-hour improvement when those who ate the fruit or drank watermelon juice compared to a placebo group.



Another fruit known to help reduce muscle soreness through anti-inflammatory agents are cherries. Cherry juice in particular has proven to be a helpful agent in reducing post-workout muscle soreness when consumed regularly. Long-distance runners consumed cherry juice for one week prior to and during their runs and reported less soreness afterward than those who drank other supplements. Both watermelon and cherries or cherry juice can be enjoyed in smoothies, raw, or in other low-calorie dessert forms for a sweet treat that also provides a health benefit.



In addition to amino acids, protein is essential to muscle growth and recovery. Tempeh is related to tofu and packs 30 grams of protein per serving. It can be used as a meat substitute in various dishes, mixed with eggs and salsa for a breakfast burrito, or added to soups or stir-fry dishes due to its flavor.



These three foods, when added to any diet, can not only provide numerous nutritional benefits, but can make beginning or changing a workout regimen easier by decreasing muscle soreness and improving the results of a workout.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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