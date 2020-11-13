Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title "Global Foodservice Management Software Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Foodservice Management Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Agilysys, Inc. (United States), Chetu Inc. (United States), Computrition, Inc. (United States), Epicor Software Corporation (United States), Food Service Solutions, Inc. (United States), JAMIX Inc. (Finland), Omega Software Inc. (United States), The CBORD Group, Inc. (United States), Vision Software Technologies, Inc. (United States) and xtraCHEF (United States)

Brief Overview on Global Foodservice Management Software

Food service management software enables inventory control, purchasing, receiving and recipe management for both public and private food service operations. It includes features such as costing, reduced meals, inventory management, menu planning, nutritional analysis, online payments, purchasing. It is designed to help the commercial food businesses like cafeterias, and food factories. The food service management software is used in conjunction with food traceability software, foodservice distribution software, or catering software.

Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Software Solutions Such as Such as Customer Management

- Improvements in Order Processing Techniques

Market Trend

- Advancements in Technology

Restraints

- Constraints Related to Security

The Global Foodservice Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One-time license), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Features (Costing, Inventory management, Menu planning, Nutritional analysis, Online Payments, Purchasing, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Foodservice Management Software Market:

Chapter 1: Global Foodservice Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Foodservice Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Foodservice Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Foodservice Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Foodservice Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Foodservice Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Foodservice Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Foodservice Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Foodservice Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Foodservice Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Foodservice Management Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



