Key Market Players:

Aramark, Compass Group, Sodexo and Other



Executive Summary



Food service covers foods and beverages that are consumed outside of home. Food services are provided by various institutions/ companies that vary from commercial providers such as hotels and restaurants to the non commercial ones such as hospitals, colleges, universities etc. These services are of two types namely contract catering and the self operated ones.



The global food service market has been split on the basis of three parameters namely outlet type, system type and end user. On the basis of outlet type, the market is sub segmented into full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, caf and bars and fast casual restaurants. On the basis of system type, the market has been split into conventional, centralized, ready made and assembly service systems. On the basis of end users, the market has been sub divided into commercial and non commercial.



The global food service market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period (2019-2023). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing spending on food away from home (FAFH), inflation in demand for outsourcing services, spike in number of business and industries (B&I), surging global gross national income and expanding middle class population. The market also faces challenges such as catering to client expectations, increasing food safety issues and stringent regulatory laws.



