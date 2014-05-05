Foodservice Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 : MRRBIZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Meals that are prepared outside the homes and catered to students, or the working masses is known as food service. Food service industry offers its services to schools, colleges, cafeterias, restaurants among others.The four types of foodservice systems are conventional, centralized, ready prepared and assembly service. The most common system is conventional foodservice system. The ingredients are collected from various outlets required for preparing the food and is prepared onsite. Foodservice finds growing applications especially in schools, colleges, universities and restaurants. People studying in schools or colleges or in offices often have their daily meals in the cafeteria which follow the conventional system.



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Varieties of options available in the food menu and high degree of quality attracting the health conscious people are some of the key drivers. Public health service departments ensure the quality of the food comply with the prescribed standards. High cost incurred to maintain the hygiene and consistency in food quality coupled with requirement of large labor force and food safety are some of the restraints acting as barriers to the market. Foodservice industries are now making their way into supermarket operations looking forward to increase their customer base. Foodservice industries are introducing bar and restaurant concept in air hockey, pool and snooker clubs, in order to attract more customers through such entertainment ways.



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