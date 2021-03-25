Foodservice Take-out Containers Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Foodservice take-out containers market: Overview



Food delivery and foodservice take-out containers markets are rising at a substantial rate with the increasing use of smartphones and accelerated urbanization. Further adding to the development of the food delivery industry are the growing internet adoption and the launch of several new online food service applications.



Distribution channel has taken dynamic change in mobile food ordering system, Ready prepared system and Assembly-serve systems. These both systems have growth in today's market due to foodservice take-out containers market as intelligent packaging is leading technology in this sector i.e. monitoring and safeguarding of products from producers to consumers throughout the supply chain, and prolonging the shelf life of food products. The IP includes indicators (time–temperature indicators; integrity or gas indicators; freshness indicators); barcodes and RFID tags; sensors (biosensors; gas sensors; oxygen sensors based on fluorescence), and etc.



Foodservice take-out containers market: Dynamics



Increasing innovation in packaging technology and rapid shift toward consumption of packaged foods in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K., coupled with rising consumer preference toward convenience foods is driving the expansion of the global Foodservice take-out containers market.



Various emerging technologies are fuelling the expansion of the global Foodservice take-out containers market, as a result of manufacturers being able to produce and offer convenience to consumers in the form of heat-and-eat meals or instant meal options. Consumers are increasingly shifting preference toward convenient single-serve on-the-go packs.



Lifestyle of the middle-class population has improved significantly in the recent past due to rapid development of various economies. Furthermore, increasing number of working members in a family and rise in disposable income has resulted in changing food consumption patterns. Convenience food consumption is on the rise, and this change is estimated to significantly drive the global Foodservice take-out containers market.



Manufacturers are developing and introducing new and innovative on-the-go packaging solutions in order to offer more convenient options to consumers and to compete in the rapidly evolving on-the-go food market space. Manufacturers are also offering on-the-go breakfast products in all-in-one format, which is a single pack having milk powder separately, along with a spoon.



Foodservice take-out containers market: Segmentation



Globally the Foodservice take-out containers market is segmented by material, end-users, packaging types.



By material, the foodservice take-out containers market has been segmented as follows



Plastic

Paper

Paperboard

Aluminum foil



By Packaging Type, the foodservice take-out containers market has been segmented as follows



Rigid

Plates

Trays

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell

Cutlery

Flexible

Pouches & Sachets

Others



By End Users Type, the foodservice take-out containers market has been segmented as follows



Cafes and Restaurants

Hotels

Malls & Multiples

Delivery Catering

Stalls & Kiosks

Others



Foodservice take-out containers market: Regional analysis



Developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America is becoming the key target markets for manufacturers. Shifting consumer preference from carbonated soft drinks to health drinks is prompting manufacturers to develop and offer healthy alternatives for consumers.



Furthermore, in North America and Europe foodservice providers are focused on introducing sustainable packaging solutions in order to create a "green" brand-image as well as retain freshness and increase shelf-life of products. Research shows that consumers in these regions are currently more focused and concerned about their personal health and are willing to pay extra for health and nutritious food products. Thus, foodservice providers are introducing healthy food products, this has resulted into hiked demand for foodservice take-out containers to a large extent.



Foodservice take-out containers market: Key players



The global foodservice take-out containers market is estimated to be fairly fragmented in nature with several unorganized players operating at a regional level. Some of the key players operating in the global foodservice take-out containers market are as follows-



Genpak LLC

Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd.

Sabert Corp

Pactiv LLC

Dart Container Corp

Huhtamaki Oyj.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Fabri-Kal Corp

Letica Corp

Anchor Packaging LLC

Waddington Group Inc.



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on food service take out market segments and geographies.



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



