FoodStampsCovers.com Hides the Stigma of Using Food Stamps

Do you receive food stamps or snap benefits? Each and every state offers food stamps via a supplemental food assistance program commonly referred to as "SNAP". In addition, many families receive benefits via the women infants and children program or "WIC".



These programs are designed to lend a helping hand to individuals who are struggling financially. Years ago, food stamps benefits were provided to recipients in the form of a booklet that contained paper “stamps”, similar to a coupon. That’s what led to the name food stamps.



Actual paper food stamps are no longer utilized. They disappeared decades ago and the federal program name was formally changed to SNAP in 2008.



Today, food stamps benefits are uploaded to an electronic benefits transfer card, also known as an E-B-T card. It works just like a debit card and can be used to purchase food items.



Nationwide more than 46.7 million American received food stamps benefits. So if you receive SNAP benefits, you’re not alone! Still, this can be a point of embarrassment for many individuals, who don’t want others to know that they’re receiving public assistance.



Some individual feel shame, stigma and embarrassment and they fear others will pass judgment. Some people face the issue each and every time they open their wallet.



But FoodstampsCovers.com has a solution! Food stamps skins are colorful, fun, attractive skins that can be placed on your benefits card. This way you won’t feel shame when you open your wallet. And you won’t have to feel self-conscious when handing the card to a cashier or while swiping the card at the store payment station!



FoodstampsCovers.com has skins in a wide range of designs. So you can personalize your card! Designs include: sport designs, abstract art, car and autos, humorous skins, animals and pets, nature designs, patriotic designs, and tons more! There are more than 70 different food stamps skins to choose from!



Applying the skin is easy. Simply clean the card surface, peel the backing from the skin and apply it to your card. To form it to the raised numbers and letters simply apply heat from a hair dryer for 20-60 seconds.



And you’re done! Your privacy is protected! It’s really that simple. Don’t allow feelings of shame or embarrassment arise each time you use your food stamps card. With food stamps skins, you’ll avoid those feelings of embarrassment. Since you’ll have a unique, customized card, not an obvious SNAP benefits card! So protect your privacy!



