New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Foot and mouth disease, also known as Hoof and mouth disease is a fatal and high contagious viral disease that infect animals including cows, goat, sheep, pig, deer, bison and gazelles. Picornavirus belonging to the Picornaviridae family is the causative agent for foot and mouth disease. To reduce animal losses, vaccination is one of the essential measures undertaken by the stockholders. The global market for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine is estimated to rise from USD 1.74 billion in 2019 to USD 3.49 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1608



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Agrovet

Biogénesis Bago

Empresa Colombiana de Productos Veterinarios S.A. Vecol S.A

FGBI - Federal Centre for Animal Health, Indian Immunologicals Limited

Merial

Veterinary Serum and Vaccine Research Institute

FMD Center and Limor de Colombia



Market Drivers:



The increasing livestock and zoonotic diseases across the globe due to adverse climatic changes along with rapid globalization and the efforts taken by the government to follow mandatory safe healthcare protocols for livestock are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Leading players investing in the market and huge support from private and public sectors for technological advances and R&D are expected to boost the growth of the FMD vaccine market.



Regional Analysis:



In 2019, the North American region held dominance over the global market of foot and mouth disease vaccines, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the projected period owing to the increase in the number of animals, constantly rising investments in research and development, and continuous efforts taken by key players to commercialize vaccines used in veterinary.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1608



Market has been divided by Product as:



Conventional Vaccines

Emergency Vaccines



Market has been divided by application as:



Cattle

Sheep

Goats

Pigs

Antelope

Deers

Bison

Gazelles

Camelids



Market segment by Region/Country include:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Browse Complete Report "Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foot-and-mouth-disease-fmd-vaccine-market



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market segments



1.3 Major players



1.4 Market analysis by product



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market size



2.2 Latest Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market trends



2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market key players



3.2 Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine size by manufacturers



3.3 Products of major players



3.4 Entry barriers in the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



Read More Reports:-



Synthetic Gypsum Market Competitive Landscape



Benzyl Benzoate Market Segments



Colorectal Cancer Market Overview



Diabetic Food Market Statistics



Electric Aircraft Market Development Strategy



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.