Foot & Ankle Devices Market (2012 - 2017) by Product Type (External Fixation, Internal Fixation, Joint Replacement, Prosthesis, Bracing) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis

The foot & ankle segment is one of the largest in the extremity market. It includes the musculature from the ankle joint or the tibiofibular-talus joint and includes muscles, ligaments, and tendons associated with the forefoot, mid-foot, and hind-foot.



This market includes orthopedic devices used in ligament repair and reconstruction procedures, internal fixation (ORIF), joint replacement, arthrodesis, and arthroscopy. Sub-talar joint replacement is also gaining strength due to the rise of uncommon phalanx joint conditions such as hammertoe. The report estimates the market for internal fixation devices such as compression, buttress plates, screws, rods and wires. It also estimates the market for complete joint replacement for the ankle and other minor joint areas. The total ankle joint replacement procedures are around 50,000 annually in the United States alone. Around 40% of fractures require surgical intervention by placing a permanent support to the bone, and advances in implant device design such as ankle replacement, have made surgery a feasible option for many people.



The foot & ankle market also includes two other segments, namely, prosthetics, and bracing and support. Foot & ankle prosthetics has gained a significant amount of footing since the introduction of technologically advanced devices and materials such as the pneumatic foot, carbon fiber, microprocessor-controlled, and hydraulic controlled prosthetic feet. Bracing and support consists of a large range of devices, utilized on the basis of type of injury. Braces are available for minor strains and twists, along with heavy-duty braces for postoperative recuperation.



The main drivers for the foot & ankle devices market are the rise in sports injuries, which commonly involve serious ankle injuries, increasing incidences of road accidents, and rise in rate of diabetes, which leads to the deterioration of foot & ankle area caused by large sores and infections. The foot & ankle extremity market will grow substantially in the coming decade with advances in technology.



The key players in the foot & ankle devices market are Wright Medical (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex (U.S.), Integra (U.S.), Tornier (U.S.), Stryker (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Acumed (U.S.), Vilex (U.S.), Zimmer Holdings (U.S.), Biomet (U.S.), BioPro (U.S.), among a large number of niche players such as Orthofix (U.S.), OrthoHelix (U.S.), Small Bone Innovations (U.S.), and Mondeal (U.K.).



Scope of the Report



The research report categorizes the global foot & ankle devices market into Orthopedic Implants and Devices, Prosthetics, and Bracing & Support. These markets are broken down into sub-segments, providing exhaustive analysis. Each market is comprehensively analyzed at the granular level by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) to provide in-depth information on the global scenario.



Global Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Products

Orthopedic Implants and Devices

Fixation Devices

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices

Joint Implants

Total Ankle Replacement

Sub-talar Joint Replacement

Phalangeal Implants

Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices

Artificial Tendons & Ligaments

Musculoskeletal Reinforcement

Prosthetics

Solid Ankle Cushioned Heel (SACH)

Single-Axis Prosthesis

Multi-Axis Prosthesis

Pneumatic & Hydraulic Prosthesis

Microprocessor Controlled Prosthesis

Bracing and Support

Soft Bracing

Hinged Braces

Foot & Ankle Devices Market, By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW



