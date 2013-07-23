Football Betting Analyst Releases Powerful New Book: Sharing How a Discreet Group of Professionals Make Millions Each Season.

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Whether you’re interested in the college game or the pros, Football Betting Analyst John Rothschild can show you how to think about a game in ways that most so-called experts often miss; and he’s got a 65 percent win rate to prove it.



However, his advice isn’t just for those ‘in the know’. Whether you’re a hard hat or a housewife, Rothschild can help you improve your wagering success. You might even earn enough from football to retire … without even playing.



This isn’t pie-in-the-sky. In fact, Rothschild’s strategies are so popular that he has appeared on major network shows including Comcast Sports and ESPN Radio to showcase them.



‘Rothschild’s Guide to Football Handicapping’ does away with complicated probability; instead opting for angles that produce solid winners and maximize profit.



You'll enjoy John's comedic writing style which includes:

1. Thinking "Outside of the Box" to own almost anything you want.

2. Some of the dumbest wagers ever made.

3. His explanations on why most professional handicappers can't win half of their games.



There are no illusionary systems in this book for two reasons.

1. Most are complicated and time consuming.

2. They don’t work!



You won’t need to know every player on a side, or every formation in a playbook.



You’ll become a successful processor, who takes readily available data to find winners.



Others do the work for us to interpret and profit!



Your last chapter is a test that contains 11 real life game situations.



See how many winners you can pick, and see if you’re ready.



Since its release, reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.



“I loved this book. It made me laugh and I even learned something about football and betting. I'm not sure my husband will be thrilled by this, but I can't wait to begin,” says Joy Newman.



Jonathan Hurling was equally as impressed, adding, “Wow – not what I expected. Even my football-illiterate wife enjoyed it. She even thinks she can pick winners now.”



‘Rothschild’s Guide to Football Handicapping’ is available now. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.freewageringadvice.com



About John Rothschild

An unusual series of events led John to be one of the most respected football handicappers in the country.



He went from getting accepted in Medical School at 18 years old, to studying for an MBA, to owning

a successful race horse syndication business.



He's combined simple mathematical probability with principles from human nature to make winning choices on a consistent basis.