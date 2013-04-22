Football Crazy - An Original Story for Kids by Grace Jolliffe

Galway, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Grace Jolliffe has today announced that her popular story: ‘Football Crazy,’ published by www.coolkidsstories.com is now available on Amazon Kindle at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00C97EK7G and http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00C97EK7G.



Little Jimmy, his Dad and Grandad are Football Crazy – they all love to watch football, talk football and play football. Suddenly everything changes - something terrible happens to Jimmy’s Grandad and – nobody’s football crazy any more – except Jimmy!



About Grace Jolliffe

Grace was born in Toxteth, Liverpool and now lives in Galway, Ireland. She is an award winning writer whose stories have previously won 1st PRIZES in the following competitions: BOOKSTOP, EDUCATION MATTERS, and the ‘WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF IRELAND.



Grace has also written for film and television and her short films have been screened internationally and won awards in the UK and Ireland. Her novel ‘Piggy Monk Square,’ was shortlisted for the COMMONWEALTH WRITER’S PRIZE.



Grace was a regular contributor for RTE RADIO ONE’s children’s FICTION FIFTEEN series and this new kindle story FOOTBALL CRAZY was originally broadcast as part of this series. Grace adapted the story especially for younger Kindle readers.



http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00C97EK7G

