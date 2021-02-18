Football Fan - the App That Is Revolutionizing the Football Community Globally

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- In a very short period of time since its launch in June 2020, the Football Fan app is now being touted by many as the next big thing for the global football community. The app follows a powerful concept that is revolutionizing the world of football (soccer) by bringing the fans to a single, highly immersive platform.



The powerful concept behind the revolutionary Football Fan app is supported by several key features, including personalisation and engagement, with fans having the ability to create and contribute their own football-focused content. These mechanics are powered by a 'by the fans, for the fans' ethos.



Speaking to the press in a recent interview, the Founder & CEO of the company, Amit Singh Rathore commented: "We built 'Football Fan' around a central concept of fans driving the platform themselves." He also added: "Whether you want to contribute your own content or create entertaining banter rooms with other fans – it's all there on the app."



The app is a product of a sports technology company that aims to empower the world of football with innovative features. Apart from adding to the fans' experience, the app also provides clubs to meaningfully engage with their supporters. It does so by allowing clubs to reach their specific target audience with announcements, important team news, club merchandise offers, ticket sales and more.



Since its launch, the app has had over 3.2 million fan interactions in fan stories, videos, highlights, opinions, banter rooms and reactions to the latest results. "Our purpose is to make a difference in your life by enhancing your journey as a football fan," added the CEO.



The company also has its crowdfunding campaign currently active on Europe's biggest FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) regulated platform, Crowdcube. The app has exceeded its funding goal by over 250% despite the campaign still having many days left out of its 30 days period.



For more information, visit the Football Fan app official website at: https://footballfanapp.com. The crowdfunding campaign can be accessed here: https://crowdcube.com/FootballFanApp.



Media Contact



Company Name: Football Fan Limited

Contact Person: Amit Singh Rathore

Company Email: support@footballfanapp.com

Website: https://footballfanapp.com

Country Based: London, UK