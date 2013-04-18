Football Mad - An Original Story for Kids by Grace Jolliffe

Galway, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Grace Jolliffe has today announced that her popular story: ‘Football Mad,’ published by www.coolkidsstories.com is now available on Amazon Kindle at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B008BGLZEA.



There’s only one thing stopping Football Mad Shane from getting on the football team and that’s his lousy header.



The rest of the lads all laugh at Shane when Coach says one-legged nuns and cross-eyed cats make better headers than he does. Shane needs to practice at home but when his Da only wants to read books and his Ma only wants to do Yoga, Shane is forced to take drastic action.



Grace was born in Toxteth, Liverpool and now lives in Galway, Ireland. She is an award winning writer whose stories have previously won 1st PRIZES in the following competitions: BOOKSTOP, EDUCATION MATTERS, and the ‘WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF IRELAND.



Grace has also written for film and television and her short films have been screened internationally and won awards in the UK and Ireland. Her novel ‘Piggy Monk Square,’ was shortlisted for the COMMONWEALTH WRITER’S PRIZE.



Grace was a regular contributor for RTE RADIO ONE’s children’s FICTION FIFTEEN series and this new kindle story FOOTBALL MAD was originally broadcast as part of this series. Grace adapted the story especially for younger Kindle readers.



