Football Psychologist Dr. John F. Murray Analyzes Historic Super Bowl Pre-Game Speeches

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Dr. John F. Murray is a sports psychologist in South Florida who has worked with athletes who play at the highest levels of their respective sports. Dr. Murray has received accolades for his football psychology writings from the likes of NFL Films and Tom Flores (4-time Super Bowl Champion Coach). He also developed the Mental Performance Index, a statistical analysis of NFL football performance that includes the important but often neglected mental aspects of the game.



Dr. Murray has just published a list that he compiled of several pre-game quotes that were used by Super Bowl coaches in the past 40 plus years.



This list contains quotes and a discussion of quotes from coaches like Don Shula, Brian Billick, Jon Gruden, Mike Ditka, Chuck Noll, and Vince Lombardi. There is even a mention here of Knute Rockne’s “win one for the Gipper” speech.



In this article, Dr. Murray asks the question: What type of pre-game speech has the most potential to be effective from a football psychology perspective? It turns out that the answer is not always the same. There have been successful Super Bowl coaches that have used contrasting styles in their pre-game speeches.



Dr. Murray contends that the former Dolphins’ Head Coach Don Shula used a speaking style that is most likely to work well for the majority of coaches. He states that “if a coach gets his players too fired up or too excited with an emotionally charged speech, this can possibly put his players at a disadvantage.”



The overall goal of a pre-game speech from a football psychologist’s perspective is to get players to perform at their peak performance levels. This concept is not just found in the sport of football, but also in the other major sports, and even in executive boardroom.



Dr. Murray does not just provide football psychology advice to athletes. He also provides mental coaching to a wider range of clients that includes both the sports and the corporate world. His services include keynote speeches and seminars, group workshops, individual one-on-one counseling, and even sessions for couples and families.



Individuals as well as respected media outlets have praised the services that are offered by Dr. Murray. John has appeared on CBS’s Good Morning America, The Tennis Channel, The NFL Network, MSNBC, Fox News, and more than 300 other television stations and radio shows.



About Dr. Murray

Dr. Murray has been providing sports and clinical psychology services to help individuals, organizations and teams succeed for more than 14 years. He is a best-selling author and columnist, media resource for sports psychology, keynote speaker, and seminar leader for business and sports groups worldwide on topics such as performance enhancement, mental health, general psychology, mental skills training, fitness, wellness, and lifestyle. He frequently appears on national television and radio, and his commentary is found in thousands of newspapers, magazines, and trade journals.



For More Information Contact:

John F. Murray, Ph.D.

The Paramount Building

139 North County Road Suite 18C

Palm Beach, Florida 33480

Phone: 561-596-9898

Fax: 561-805-8662

johnfmurray@mindspring.com

http://www.johnfmurray.com/