Garforth Rangers Represents England in Europe

Garforth, Leeds -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- Garforth Rangers under 14s returned from there European campaign today with a record that saw them win one, loose one and draw one. The junior team from Leeds proudly represented England against three quality sides from the Netherlands. Alongside the football the group of 30 players, coaches and parents were able to fit in time to visit a theme/water park and a day shopping and sightseeing in Amsterdam.



The under 14s age group from local team Garforth Rangers have just returned from a football tour to Zandvoort in Holland. Off the back of 18 months of fund raising the club were able to take a squad of 15 players to represent their club and country playing against Dutch opposition. All of this was made possible by Football Tours International (FTI). A company that specialise in football tours to and from the UK and Europe. FTI arranged the whole trip for the junior club from pick up to drop off in Garforth. This included coach hire, return overnight ferry crossing from Newcastle to Amsterdam, 4 night’s accommodation at the Centre Parks Zandvoort, three friendly matches against local opposition, a visit to a theme/water park and a day shopping and sightseeing in Amsterdam.



During their tour the junior side from East Leeds played three matches against local opposition. The matches were played at great facilities on 3g artificial surfaces. The first match saw the team up against RKKV Velsen, this was a good test for the English team as they were not used to the heat and for most players it was the first time they had played against foreign opposition. Garforth came out victorious with a 6-3 win which sparked excitement throughout the camp. The second game was much closer with a hard fought 2-2 draw with Bloemendall, the English team had to come from behind twice to score a late equaliser to ensure the result was a fair reflection of the game. The last game saw the team come up against their toughest test yet as they faced a physical SV Zandvoort team where they unfortunately lost 7-1.



Along with the football the group wanted the tour to have a relaxed holiday feel, FTI helped with this by organising two day trips for the group, one was spent at the Duinrell theme/water park which gave the players and parents a chance to let their hair down and have some fun and the other was a day shopping and sightseeing in Amsterdam.



