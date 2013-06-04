Pro Football Central Announces the Pro Football Central Radio Network

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Pro Football Central announces the debut of The Pro Football Central Radio Network, an online podcasting source of football related talk and interview shows. Established in 2006, Pro Football Central (http://www.profootballcentral.com) quickly gained a reputation for breaking important football news.



The Pro Football Central Radio Show has had as guests many of the biggest names in the NFL, including Lance Briggs, Roddy White, Darrelle Revis, Jim Brown, Jonathan Vilma, Ronnie Brown, DJ Williams, Anquan Boldin and Braylon Edwards just to name a few.



Now Pro Football Central Radio expands the news and interview concepts of the Pro Football Central Radio show to include team and event specific podcasts. Just to name a few new podcast shows on the PFC radio network are as follows:



- Bengals Central Radio

- Bills Central Radio

- Patriots Central Radio

- Packers Central Radio

- Falcons Central Radio

- Who Dat Central Radio

- Pigskin n Pearls Radio

- Draft Central Radio

- Colts Central Radio

And much more



This past week, Pro Football Central Radio has had interviews on the various podcasts with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, DE Carlos Dunlap and RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis of the Bengals, Asante Samuel of the Falcons and WR Plaxico Burress of the Steelers.



About ProFootballCentral.com

Positioned as one of the premiere websites for football information, Pro Football Central includes breaking news, columns, podcasts, live odds and fantasy football. Pro Football Central was founded by Brian Harrington.



