Footie Funder - Promoting Football Projects Anywhere

Islington London Boro, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Football is considered to be the world’s favorite sport. The passion for the game has given rise to many talented players and football clubs everywhere in the world. But a few clubs never achieve the recognition or the financial funding to make it big. This need led to the development of a first of its kind online platform that can help in raising finance for football projects.



Named as Footie Funder, the platform puts together all the people who commonly share a passion for Soccer. The online establishment understands the how the lack of resources and funding can hinder the growth of budding talent and football clubs. So it provides the participation of soccer clubs, players, fans and others who love the game to help raise funds for undeveloped football communities with potential. Footiefunder has received excellent reviews during the testing phase of the idea at the Global Sports Forum in March 2012, at Barcelona.



“With the world economy in difficulty, harnessing technology and crowd power to finance football projects could not have come at a better time. This is the solution that the game has been waiting for", says one top football official. Eric Cantona, the legend from Manchester United termed the initiative as ‘terrific for grassroot football’. Positive reviews have also been obtained from several FIFA agents, top sports writers as well as other organizations such as Columbianitos which leverages football to help impoverished children in Columbia.



Users are required to, simply, place a project (pitch) in FootieFunder to raise money for Football communities. They just need to register for an account in the Football finance raising platform and promote their projects to people who they think can fund their projects. “Possible benefits include not just Football funding but also special events from project backers, invitation to attend football games and promotion of the project to a wider audience,” states the website.



Users who wish to contribute to aspiring football clubs can open an account in Footie Funder and aid in the development of unattended football projects that lack the finance, to get back in the game.



Visit www.footiefunder.com to open an account to raise Football finance or contribute to pitches. Reviews of the website’s activities can be seen at http://youtube.com/user/footiefunder1.



About Footie Funder

Footie Funder is the first online crowd funding platform for Football enthusiasts. The website aims to help contributors discover football talents and create opportunities for them by providing financial backing. The platform puts together football enthusiasts from all parts of the world to contribute to the cause. Football projects requiring financial aid, from anywhere in the world, can start a ‘pitch’ in the website, promote it and achieve finance. The website is committed to helping football projects evolve from grassroots to professional levels.



