Footie Funder Serves as an Online Platform to Endorse Football Projects

Islington London Boro, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Footie Funder is a new online platform launched with an objective to bring together all football crowds to endorse football projects in many parts of the world. This is an innovative web platform which deals with football development right from the grassroot level to a more professional one. This online platform promotes the involvement from foot ball lovers, players, clubs, officials and anyone interested providing football finance.



The basic initiative behind launching this online platform is to identify young talented and creative football players who tend to lose good opportunities due to shortage of funds. The website owners say, “By exploiting the internet source power, Footie Funder aims for diverse foot ball funding to provide support to those endowed football lovers world over”.



Footiefunder garnered excellent reviews during the testing phase of the idea at the Global Sports Forum in March 2012 held at Barcelona. Manchester United legend Eric Cantona, dubbed the idea "terrific for grassroot football". It has also received warm reviews from a top sports writers, FIFA agents, normal football fans and organizations, including Columbianitos, a sports organization that uses the power of football to help impoverished kids in Columbia



The website gives a stage to many clubs/ community/ individual players to back any specific football projects by donating an amount of their choice. Football lovers can put up a football project on Footie Funder by simply registering with the site.



“With the world economy in difficulty, harnessing technology and crowd power to finance football projects could not have come at a better time. This is the solution that the game has been waiting for”, says one top football official.



By following the detailed instructions, the pitch can be submitted for approval from Footie Funder which will be activated within 3 days time. Once the pitch is approved by the site and becomes live, the project pitchers can share or promote the specific projects to friends/family/other people who will be interested to contribute money for football activities.



The website owners say, “We try to promote or give maximum exposure to all project pitches submitted in the site”. Footie Funder allows every single football project to be listed for a maximum of 75 days in the site. Each project can receive Soccer finance up to £10,000 ($ 15,000) to achieve their target.



To know more details about funding foot ball projects visit the official website and watch the reviews at http://youtube.com/user/footiefunder1.



About Footie Funder

Footie Funder is a free online platform which allows football lovers to support foot ball projects from any part of the world. By using this web platform any football lover whether it is a club, community or individual player can contribute money for football activities. Any football project can be registered with the site by simply opening a new account with the site.



Media Contact

www.footiefunder.com