FootieFunder Announces Its Funding for Football Projects

The website owners state “Our aim is to discover football talent, create opportunities for local people and ultimately help create the stars of the future”. Talented football players are offered funding and football communities are encouraged to raise money for their projects in Soccer.



Football projects that require funding can be listed on this website and the website will spread the message across the world. The exposure the projects get by enlisting in this website is remarkable. The website is currently trying to expand its base beyond the United Kingdom to reach the farther expanses, and this will enable people around the world to fund football projects.



"With the world economy in difficulty, harnessing technology and crowd power to finance football projects could not have come at a better time. This is the solution that the game has been waiting for", says one top football official.



FootieFunder is the first in the world when it comes to crowd funding and is dedicated to Soccer/Football projects. The project received excellent reviews during its testing phase at Global Sports Forum in Barcelona which took place in March, 2012. Eric Cantona of Manchester United termed it ‘terrific for grassroot football’. Good reviews have bee garnered frm sports writers, fans, FIFA agents as well a sorganisations such as Columbianitos, a sports organization that uses the power of football to help impoverished kids in Columbia.



Visitors can register themselves with FootieFunder by opening an account in their website. The site will approve the registration within a period of three days. Visitors can get money for Football projects through “Promote your pitch”. Soccer/ Football finance comes easy with the website at work. The game of Football will be enjoyed and noticed by a wider audience, with adequate funding and resources and the website serve as a platform, to achieve this. To know more about the funding services of the company visit their official website at www.footiefunder.com. The reviews of the initiative can be viewed at http://youtube.com/user/footiefunder1.



About FootieFunder

